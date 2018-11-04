Starr International Co. Inc. Sells 90,000 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Starr International Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.3% of Starr International Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Starr International Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. TT International lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 254.1% during the first quarter. TT International now owns 136,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 97,969 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.6% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 95,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 957,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,705,000 after purchasing an additional 84,855 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.54.

NYSE JNJ opened at $140.68 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $377.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $3,909,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

