State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 20,023 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,023 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Gilead Sciences worth $134,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.84.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $3,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,505,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $69.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

