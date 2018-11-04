State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,184 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 467,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $53,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,443,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,419,000 after acquiring an additional 182,806 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 6.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,135,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,564,000 after acquiring an additional 325,606 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.8% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,230,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,302,000 after acquiring an additional 56,053 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 121.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,478,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,325 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,237,000 after acquiring an additional 72,684 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $105.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $123.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $756,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $718,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

