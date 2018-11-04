Stepan (SCL) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of Stepan worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 9.2% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

In other news, VP Frank Pacholec sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $44,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,774.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $118,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,624 shares of company stock valued at $404,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.17. Stepan has a 12 month low of $68.09 and a 12 month high of $90.96.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.20 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

