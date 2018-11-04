Stericycle (SRCL) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its target price decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $53.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Stericycle had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 362.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 102.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $130,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 285.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

