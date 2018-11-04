Sterling Bancorp (STL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,473,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269,573 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $98,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,090,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,622,000 after purchasing an additional 230,192 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 25.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.84.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,478.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STL opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.12. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.79 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

