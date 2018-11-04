Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $16.30 Million Stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 375,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $16,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 215.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $38.18 on Friday. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Trimble had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $29,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,216.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 27,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,084,038.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,520.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,255 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

