Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Performance Food Group worth $24,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 654,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

NYSE:PFGC opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. Performance Food Group Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $149,653.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,439.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 22,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $749,989.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,757,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,153,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,217 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.