Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates $38.00 Price Target for Matador Resources (MTDR)

Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an in-line rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.47.

Shares of MTDR traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $27.38. 3,000,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,762. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Matador Resources has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $35.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

