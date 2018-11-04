Strategic Financial Group LLC Has $14.34 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Strategic Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $185.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $176.32 and a 12-month high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

