Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 41,238 CSX Co. (CSX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 120.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in CSX by 6.1% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 107,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $297,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CSX by 42.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “$69.00” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “$69.00” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “$69.00” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

