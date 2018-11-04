Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 44,025 Shares of American International Group Inc (AIG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,025 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up 2.1% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,877 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 914,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 183,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Argus lowered their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 target price on American International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.64.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.29 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

