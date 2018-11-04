Strs Ohio Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Steelcase during the second quarter worth $167,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 31.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCS opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.31. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $875.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

In related news, VP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $259,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,490 shares in the company, valued at $583,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 16,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $285,255.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,466,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,791 shares of company stock worth $1,056,215 over the last 90 days. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Steelcase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steelcase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

