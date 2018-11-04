Strs Ohio Sells 800 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Safety Insurance Group worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 655.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $84.62 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.45 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $502,842.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,982.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David D. Mckown sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $371,492.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,872.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,000. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

