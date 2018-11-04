Summit X LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kidder Stephen W increased its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 48,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in Chubb by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in Chubb by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $2,086,508.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,263,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $31,985,278.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,124,804.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,967 shares of company stock valued at $34,072,088. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.56.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $126.23 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.