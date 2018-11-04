Sumo Group’s (SUMO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

LON:SUMO opened at GBX 162 ($2.12) on Friday. Sumo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

