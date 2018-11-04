Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,448,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,134,383 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for approximately 1.3% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $852,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 36.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,075,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,220,000 after buying an additional 2,447,503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,771,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,793,000 after buying an additional 2,039,994 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,596,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,654,000 after buying an additional 1,419,001 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 179.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 519,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,848,000 after buying an additional 333,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,376,000 after buying an additional 230,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

SLF stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.83. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

