Sun Life Financial Inc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cormark set a C$60.00 price target on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.08.

SLF stock opened at C$49.04 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$47.05 and a twelve month high of C$56.09.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$6.83 billion for the quarter.

In other news, insider Stephen Peacher sold 89,485 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.39, for a total transaction of C$4,598,634.15.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

