Sunoco (SUN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SUN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunoco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Sunoco from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Sunoco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sunoco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunoco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.17.

SUN opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.84. Sunoco has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Sunoco had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 16.8% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 21.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 3.6% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 144,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

