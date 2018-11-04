SunTrust Banks Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Newpark Resources Inc (NR)

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newpark Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Sill now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NR. ValuEngine upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Newpark Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.59. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $235.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.08 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

