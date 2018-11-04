SunTrust Banks Comments on HighPoint Resources Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HighPoint Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital set a $9.00 target price on HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

NYSE:HPR opened at $4.36 on Friday. HighPoint Resources has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 3.23.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $131.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter worth about $16,569,000. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter worth about $8,409,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter worth about $7,214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,675,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,225,000 after buying an additional 953,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the first quarter worth about $3,896,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other HighPoint Resources news, SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Starzer purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

