SunTrust Banks Lowers Shutterfly (SFLY) Price Target to $90.00

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Shutterfly’s Q4 2018 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

SFLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shutterfly from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shutterfly from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shutterfly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shutterfly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.80.

SFLY opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. Shutterfly has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $368.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.54 million. Shutterfly had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterfly will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Arnold sold 9,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $648,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,868 shares in the company, valued at $648,821. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Pope sold 17,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,023,038.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,954. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 32.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,355,000 after acquiring an additional 234,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 208.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 219,679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 5,213.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 138,268 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 452.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 138,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the second quarter worth $11,101,000.

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

