Superior Group of Companies (SGC) PT Set at $27.00 by Barrington Research

Barrington Research set a $27.00 price target on Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,245. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $274.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.30.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $95.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Philip Koosed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 131.2% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 19,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $1,286,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $1,366,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 35.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.