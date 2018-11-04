SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (SWTUY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SWEDISH ORPHAN/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS:SWTUY opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

