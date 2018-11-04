Swing (SWING) Reaches Market Cap of $64,789.00

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Swing has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Swing has a total market capitalization of $64,789.00 and $2.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swing alerts:

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002183 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Swing

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 3,726,601 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.