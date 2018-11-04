Symantec (SYMC) PT Raised to $21.00 at Wedbush

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Symantec from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Symantec from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Symantec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SYMC opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. Symantec has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Symantec will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Symantec by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 47,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Symantec by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 942,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after buying an additional 39,418 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Symantec by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 40,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Symantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

