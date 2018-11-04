Synalloy (SYNL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.08%.

NASDAQ SYNL opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.39. Synalloy has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Synalloy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

In other Synalloy news, CEO Craig C. Bram bought 1,800 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,086.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,841.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synalloy stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of Synalloy worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

