Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, August 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Syneos Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $298,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,662,000 after acquiring an additional 213,185 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Syneos Health by 4.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 733,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $25,497,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 662,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Syneos Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 422,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,448. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Syneos Health had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 315.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

