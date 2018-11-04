Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 6,231 Shares of CME Group Inc (CME)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CME Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,129,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,691,000 after buying an additional 716,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,350,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,251,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,187,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in CME Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,765,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,472,000 after buying an additional 487,442 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $319,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,864,573.09. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,508,292.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,607. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $184.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.54.

Shares of CME opened at $183.86 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $136.35 and a 1-year high of $186.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $904.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

