Synovus Financial Corp Has $5.60 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $281.95 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $191.70 and a 1 year high of $290.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total value of $552,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,253.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,941,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 334,778 shares in the company, valued at $95,706,334.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,407 shares of company stock worth $19,580,698. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.56.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.