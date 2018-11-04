Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Eaton by 2,675.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 145.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Eaton from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.12.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $2,082,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,459 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,617,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

