SYSCO Co. (SYY) Position Cut by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. SYSCO comprises 1.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in SYSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $369,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,882,233.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 1,013,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $76,116,179.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,735.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,969,811 shares of company stock valued at $297,370,093 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Pivotal Research increased their price target on SYSCO from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Argus increased their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SYSCO from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.62.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.15% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.