Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Holdings Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRHC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,111,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 78,112 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 409.79, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $91.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.73 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. Analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $484,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,630,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

