TAG Immobilien (TEG) Given a €20.12 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €20.12 ($23.40) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEG. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Cfra set a €21.30 ($24.77) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.46 ($23.79).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

ETR TEG opened at €20.26 ($23.56) on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €12.41 ($14.43) and a twelve month high of €16.70 ($19.42).

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany.. It also operates commercial real estate properties and boarding houses. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed approximately 83,000 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.