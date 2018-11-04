TajCoin (TAJ) Market Capitalization Tops $46,347.00

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One TajCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, TajCoin has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. TajCoin has a market capitalization of $46,347.00 and approximately $587.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.08 or 0.02592248 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00622250 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00028112 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00018264 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00021479 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015228 BTC.

TajCoin Coin Profile

TajCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 10,660,432 coins. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech.

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

