Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Stake Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,375,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $7.50) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

Shares of TNDM opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.53. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.71 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2,186.28% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

