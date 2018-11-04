Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Given a $18.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $18.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Taylor Morrison Home from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.78.

TMHC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $16.33. 2,132,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 54,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 11,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 87,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 47,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

