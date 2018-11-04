TCF Financial Co. (TCF) Receives $25.53 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.53.

TCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TCF Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on TCF Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

In related news, insider Thomas F. Jasper sold 77,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,996,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $1,285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $691,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 30.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 135,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF Financial stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $21.29. 1,001,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,300. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $365.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. TCF Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

