TCW Group Inc. Invests $258,000 in Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Stock

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC Inc (NASDAQ:BBDC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,664,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth $10,251,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth $2,481,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth $307,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBDC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

BBDC stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Barings BDC Inc has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $12.40.

Barings BDC (NASDAQ:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

In other Barings BDC news, Treasurer Christopher Cary purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $60,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barings Llc purchased 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 844,709 shares of company stock worth $8,547,092 in the last three months.

Triangle Capital Corp. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

