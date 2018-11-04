TCW Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Clearway Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.39 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW).

