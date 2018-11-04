TCW Group Inc. Takes Position in Brf S.A. (BRFS)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 169,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRFS. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BRF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BRF during the first quarter valued at $360,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in BRF during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in BRF by 126.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in BRF during the second quarter valued at $7,732,000. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRFS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of BRFS opened at $6.07 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

