TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fortis Inc (FTS)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,929,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260,729 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Fortis worth $289,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortis by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 61,232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 849,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Fortis by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after purchasing an additional 54,187 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS opened at $32.90 on Friday. Fortis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.16.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Fortis in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

