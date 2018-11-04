TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 347,556 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,962,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 347,556 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $192,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 14.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after buying an additional 101,055 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $277,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth $10,454,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 62,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth $209,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $32.17 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Imperial Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

