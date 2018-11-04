Tdam USA Inc. Has $17.71 Million Position in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.06.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $348,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $956,650 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of -0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.18%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

