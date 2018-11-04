Tdam USA Inc. Invests $7.63 Million in Bank Ozk (OZK) Stock

Tdam USA Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,000. Tdam USA Inc. owned 0.15% of Bank Ozk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,846,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,354,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,807,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,601,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,313,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

OZK opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

OZK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank Ozk from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.