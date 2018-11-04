Teladoc Health (TDOC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.38)-($0.36) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $119-$121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.50 million.

NYSE TDOC traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on Teladoc Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $52.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.95.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 1,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $98,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $2,814,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,412,229 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

