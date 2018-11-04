Terex (TEX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEX. Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 target price on Terex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Terex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Terex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.33.

Get Terex alerts:

NYSE:TEX traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.18. 4,795,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,262. Terex has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). Terex had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Terex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In other Terex news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 11,937 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $458,738.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,091.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,135,124.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,344 shares of company stock worth $52,633 and have sold 38,866 shares worth $1,514,531. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,038 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Terex by 640.1% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,529,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,504 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,876,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Terex by 836.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 362,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,088,000.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.