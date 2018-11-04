Terrance Lane Wilson Acquires 1,000 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Stock

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 17,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,483. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.57. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 24.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

