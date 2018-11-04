TeslaCoin (TES) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

TeslaCoin (CURRENCY:TES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, TeslaCoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One TeslaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TeslaCoin has a total market cap of $987,733.00 and $103.00 worth of TeslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000273 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002059 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

TeslaCoin Coin Profile

TES is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2014. TeslaCoin’s total supply is 77,165,108 coins. TeslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Teslacoins. TeslaCoin’s official website is tesla-coin.com. The Reddit community for TeslaCoin is /r/Teslamovement and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TeslaCoin

TeslaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TeslaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TeslaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TeslaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

