Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Holdings Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $18,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 315,000.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 989,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.26.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 54.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,940.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,940.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $94,545.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,290 shares in the company, valued at $188,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,350 shares of company stock worth $239,430. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

